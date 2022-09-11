Depression Recovery Walk being organized

People recovering from mental illness can face a logistical wall when it comes to reclaiming their lives. That’s something Robyn Heck knows a little something about, and it has inspired her to try and make a difference with a walk she’s hoping to organize for October.
The committee for the Depression Recovery Walk is now seeking door prizes and sponsors who would like to help with the event tentatively set for mid-October.
The event is free. There will be a 1-mile walk for a suggested donation of $30 per person or $100 per business to raise money for people recovering from mental illness.
“No donation amount is too small,” Heck told the Sidney Herald. “Whether it’s $10 for gas, a grocery gift card, helping find new clothes, it’s amazing how the little things can be so helpful when you’re going through a difficult time.”
Heck said she got the idea for the walk after helping organize the Sunrise Clinic’s Walk. Heck asked a fellow board member what she thought of the idea, and the answer was simple.
“She said 'Of course, let’s do it,'” Heck said.
Heck said she’s hoping at this point for door prizes or gift cards for the event, but added she’s willing to trade services as well.
“I’m hoping to copy exactly the Sunrise Walk, except they did a walk, and a run and an obstacle course, and we’re just doing the walk,” Heck said. “We could also do a walk-run, if we get enough prizes.”
Heck said she’s also checking into having some fun activities like face painting.
Anyone interested in helping Heck with planning or sponsoring the Depression Recovery Walk can reach her at 406-480-0704.