Depression Recovery Walk being organized

People recovering from mental illness can face a logistical wall when it comes to reclaiming their lives. That’s something Robyn Heck knows a little something about, and it has inspired her to try and make a difference with a walk she’s hoping to organize for October.

The committee for the Depression Recovery Walk is now seeking door prizes and sponsors who would like to help with the event tentatively set for mid-October.



