As a result of the recent Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees election, Kelly Dey and Josh McGahan were elected to the school board, receiving the most votes.
McGahan is a new member of the board, but Dey was re-elected to the position.
Dey shared her thoughts on being re-elected and what it meant that people voted for her to retain the spot on the board.
Q: When you found out about the election results, what was your initial reaction?
A: When I received the results, my initial reaction was two fold: Excitement to be chosen and gratitude to the voters. Excitement because I was competing with three individuals for this position and gratitude because the faith and trust shown by being re-elected is humbling. I was glad for Mr. McGahan's win, and sorry that Mr. Redman and Mr. Steinbeisser did not. It is wonderful that we had four people interested in running for the two open positions this year.
Q: What does it mean to you to be re-elected to the board, and what are your goals for the district?
A: I will be starting my sixth term (my 16th year) on the board so I am the "oldster" of the group, bringing experience and knowledge to lend to our discussions and decision-making. I feel that being involved on our local board allows me the opportunity to be involved in my community and assist in growing and expanding education for our children, which is a right promised to all Montanan children in our state constitution. I have been fortunate to be a regional director on the Montana School Boards Association for the past three years.
This experience allows me to continually increase my knowledge base and to share this knowledge with my local board, strengthen my leadership abilities, and become more aware of what educational developments are occurring state and nationally that will affect our local schools.
Setting goals for the district is definitely a collaborative effort done with board members, administrators, staff, students, and our community. For several years we have used community based forums for goal setting. Two years ago we completed a district wide strategic plan to guide us in setting goals according to the needs of our students, staff, and community.
We have seen that our school community can adapt, change, and still thrive during one of the most challenging events in our history. As a board, we will continue to make goals to improve and enhance student achievement, to provide safe and healthy places for students and staff, and to encourage and foster great experiences for our students to use to create successful lives after graduation.
Q: When it comes to serving on the board and running for re-election, what is your motivation for doing so?
A: When I initially ran for the board, I was dissatisfied with what I perceived was an unfair issue. I was challenged to "put my money where my mouth is" and run for one of the open seats. There were four great candidates running for two seats, and after participating in the Sidney Education Association's candidate forum and answering a Sidney Herald questionnaire about why I wanted to be on the school board, I figured I had responded so poorly that I wouldn't get a single vote. Jay Pfau and I won that election. By the time the reality of how much work is needed to be on the school board became clear, I was hooked and came to love every minute of it.
Why have I continued to serve? Education is important and necessary to create a balanced life. Getting a high school diploma is the first true achievement as we transition from childhood to adulthood. School board members are elected officials who do not get paid a salary, but personally I feel I am "paid" each time a student receives their diploma and is able to start on their new journey whether it be into the world of work, trade school, military service, or college. Knowing that I was part of a group that assisted in their achievement makes me very proud and happy.