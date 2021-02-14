Are you interested in tracing your roots, but don’t know where to start or how to find information about your grandparents and their ancestors? Join the world’s largest family celebration for free Feb. 25 to 27 to unlock your family’s history and learn how to preserve the stories of your ancestors.
For the first time ever, the world’s largest family celebration event will be entirely virtual and completely free. Get ready to connect with friends, your family, your past and your heritage and homelands - all from the comfort of your home and in your browser. RootsTech is a family history and technology conference held annually in Salt Lake City, but this year it’s virtual and totally free. Every year, genealogists and family history enthusiasts come together for the largest genealogy conference in the world. It’s multiple days of classes, events, and opportunities to connect with family past and present.
To make RootsTech a safe and accessible experience for as many people as possible this year the conference will go fully online and will be free for everyone. All you have to do is register at RootsTech.org.
All the classes, speakers, events, and celebrations will be virtual and streamed live. There will be dozens of inspirational learning sessions, uplifting messages from celebrity keynote speaks and hands-on activities to help you celebrate your heritage all year long.
There will be activities from around the world, such as cooking demonstrations, yoga, dance, and music. Over 150 classes will be available from experts worldwide. You’ll be able to dive in and learn about anything from DNA, researching your ancestors, preserving family memories to sharing your heritage. Ever wanted to know more about researching your family in Denmark, Norway, or Sweden? How to connect with distant cousins through Facebook? Or what to do with all those old photos? This is the place to find answers!
Participating is easier than ever with RootsTech Connect. All you need to do to participate is register with your name, email address, and location. Once you have registered, you can attend all the classes, speakers, and activities offered during the conference on February 25-27, 2021. Join in from the comfort of your own home at RootsTech.org. And once the conference is over, you’ll have full access to all the recordings for the following year!