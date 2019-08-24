Monday, Aug. 5
5:31 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) responded to a call of an unsecured building on the 200 block of 2nd Street SE. Upon arrival, officers did not find anything out of sorts.
12:15 p.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) responded to Highway 200 N for a call of a suspicious vehicle. A vehicle was located on the side of the highway and was determined to not be a traffic hazard and it was unoccupied. A date was marked on the vehicle and no further action was taken.
7:13 p.m. — SPD responded to the 500 block of 34th Avenue NW for a call of trespassing. A neighborhood kid had wandered into another home. Officers spoke to the parents and no further action was taken.
10:39 p.m. — SPD received a call reporting threatening text messages. Officers responded and made contact by phone. Everything was found to be ok.
11 p.m. — A person went to the Law and Justice Center to report an assault. Officers met with the victim and opened an investigation. No arrests have been made.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
5:37 a.m. — SPD responded to a residence for an assault call, along with a sheriff’s deputy. It was determined the crime was committed out of city limits and the deputy took the case over.
6:01 a.m. — RCSO responded to the assault call at CR 352 and CR 121C. Upon investigation, it appeared the caller’s boyfriend had assaulted her earlier and he was charged with Partner Family Member Assault.
9:39 a.m. — SPD received a report of harassment at the 400 block of East Main Street. Officers responded and spoke with the victim, who reported being harassed by a male. No charges were pursued and the matter was closed.
12:28 p.m. — An individual came to the Law and Justice Center to report a theft. Officers made contact with the person reporting the crime and they did not wish to pursue charges.
5:31 p.m. — RCSO responded to an overdose call at CR 352 and CR 129. An adult female had taken numerous sleeping pills mixed with alcohol and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
12:42 p.m. — RCSO received a report from a rural mail carrier on Highway 200 N that vehicles were passing the unmarked mail vehicle on the right. The area was patrolled, but no vehicle description was given.
3:06 p.m. — RCSO received a call on an intoxicated man in the trailer park on CR 350. The caller said the man was riding a bicycle. He was later located by deputies and required an ambulance to take him to the hospital for intoxication. It was found he was also on probation and was picked up after the hospital visit for probation violation.
8:29 p.m. — SPD received a call reporting a white Chevy driving down CR 125 past Sidney Sugars. It would normally be a county matter, but deputies asked SPD to respond. The caller heard possible gun shots but officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
Thursday, Aug. 8
9:35 a.m. — SPD received a call reporting a male and female going through an alley, possibly stealing items. Officers were unable to locate the suspects.
4:31 p.m. — RCSO responded to a call on Montana Street in Savage. A vehicle had run into a business, informed the business and then left without identifying himself. Deputies were able to find the man down the street and an accident report was taken.
Friday, Aug. 9
9:26 p.m. — RCSO received a report of a vehicle swerving all over the road on Highway 200 W. The vehicle reportedly almost hit oncoming traffic head on. Montana Highway Patrol was also notified, but sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and pulled the person over. The driver was charged with a DUI, first offense.
10:03 p.m. — RCSO performed a welfare check at the request of a caller who was going through a divorce and was concerned about their two children. Deputies performed the welfare check and found the children to be healthy. No further action was taken.
Saturday, Aug. 10
7:39 p.m. — SPD responded to a call reporting prank calls from kids who were trying to be funny. Officers were able to find out who the caller was and contacted the mother.
10:25 p.m. — SPD received a call reporting a domestic disturbance. Officers responded to the 400 block of 8th Street SE. After some confusion as to what house the caller meant, officers made contact and investigated the situation. They couldn’t determine if a crime was committed.
11:22 p.m. — While on patrol on North Lincoln and Holly, an officer heard yelling and profane language. The officer made contact and found an argument ensuing amongst several individuals. The situation was de-escalated and no arrests were made or charges filed.
Sunday, Aug. 11
3:05 a.m. — An SPD officer was patrolling in an alleyway between Central and 2nd Ave NE where two people were observed with possible open containers. The officer made contact and found one person was throwing up and the other had a bottle of water.
9:20 a.m. — SPD performed a welfare check on the 700 block of 8th Street SE after a caller worried the resident was in danger after seeing the door ajar and mail scattered in the doorway. Officers found the residence appeared to have been vacated.
4:21 p.m. — RCSO received a report of an assault on CR 350 and CR 117. The caller said their son had been hit in the face by another party the night before. The age group of the suspects and victim are around 18-19 years old. Multiple witness statements are being collected as deputies investigate the matter.