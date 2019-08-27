Monday, Aug. 12
11:25 a.m. — SPD received a report of a stolen boat. The matter is currently under investigation.
11:36 a.m. — RCSO received a report of theft from two businesses on CR 350, north of CR 123. One business had an estimated $16,000 worth of tools and materials stolen between Aug. 9-12. The thefts are currently under investigation.
6:02 p.m. — SPD officers responded the the Sidney Health Center ER at the request of a parent. Officers began an investigation into a possible sexual assault of a minor, which is still pending.
6:55 p.m. — RCSO resounded to a call of trespassing on CR 122. People were reportedly on private property along the river and the owner complained. When deputies made contact with the party by the river, it was found the owner had given them permission to be there and no further action was taken.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
3 p.m. — SPD responded to a report of a reckless driver in a black SUV swerving all over the road. Officers located the vehicle at the 500 block of North Central and determined there may be a medical emergency. EMS was called to the scene.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
5:59 a.m. — SPD responded to the 300 bock of West Main Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. A vehicle parked on the street overnight was struck and the vehicle left the scene. It’s currently under investigation.
2:46 p.m. — SPD officers spoke with a complainant by phone who believed a family member’s identity may have been stolen. The matter is currently under investigation.
4:40 p.m. — SPD was called to the 700 block of 5th Street SE for a report of domestic violence. It was determined an argument was in process but no physical assault had occurred. The parties were advised to separate. They didn’t. SPD, RCSO and Sidney EMS were back at 7:57 p.m. when an arrest was made for Partner Family Member Assault.
Thursday, Aug. 15
3:21 p.m. — SPD received a report of fraud after a suspicious credit card transaction. Officers investigated and found no crime was committed.
6:44 p.m. — SPD responded to a report of a vehicle driving through someone’s field on the 1000 block of 17th Street SW. Officers spoke to the driver who said they were looking for a lost pet. The driver was told they can’t be driving on private property and no further action was taken.
8:42 p.m. — SPD received a report of two individuals trying to get into the west side of the high school. Officers made contact and found two custodians who were making sure the building was locked.
9:13 p.m. — RCSO received a disturbance complaint on CR 348 who said a person in the neighborhood was making a lot of noise. Deputies found a person working on a derby car and was told that due to the hour, they should be more respectful of their neighbors. No other action was taken.
Friday, Aug. 16
10:47 a.m. — SPD responded to a welfare check after a report came in about a possible deceased person. Officers located the person who was deceased. The matter is under investigation, although there was nothing suspicious about the circumstances.
2:06 p.m. — SPD responded to a call from an anonymous person advising an ATV was driving on the 400 block of 3rd Avenue SW and the driver was intoxicated. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
6:02 p.m. — SPD patrolled the new four-way stop on Lincoln and conducted more than 20 traffic stops. Warnings were issued to drivers who didn’t stop at the new stop signs.
9:12 p.m. — SPD responded to a call at the Rod Iron for an intoxicated male who was causing trouble. Officers made contact and found the man was complaining about the service. He left the restaurant without incident.
11 p.m. — SPD responded to a call about a suspicious odor of marijuana coming from an apartment on the 2100 block of Sunflower Lane. Officers responded and made two arrests for drug possession and paraphernalia.
Saturday, Aug. 17
1:14 p.m. — SPD received a call about drugs being distributed in the area. Information was taken down by the officer.
2:46 p.m. — RCSO responded to a call from a resident on CR 131 and Highway 200 N. The caller stated they were assaulted by a male relative. A 20-year-old male was arrested for Partner Family Member Assault and assault with a weapon and taken to jail.
9:03 p.m. — An SPD officer was in uniform before his shift began and was watching the derby at the fairgrounds. He was approached by a person about a possible altercation. The officer assisted the county in the matter.
11:38 p.m. — SPD received a report of a sexual assault on the 200 block of 9th Avenue NW. Officers responded and opened an investigation into the matter.
Sunday, Aug. 18
8:14 p.m. — RCSO responded to a report of possible gun fire on CR 133 and Highway 200 N. A caller said they heard four loud shots, possibly from multiple firearms. Another neighbor suspected the noise to be fireworks. Deputies could not determine what the noise was, nor could they locate a source of the noise. No further action was taken.