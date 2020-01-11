Sunday, Dec. 29
10:09 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) responded to the 700 block of Sixth Avenue SE on a report of a damaged vehicle parked on the street. Upon investigation, officers have been unable to find any leads.
1:21 p.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) responded to a possible domestic disturbance and Bakken Beds Trailer Park. Upon arrival, a female was arrested for two counts of assault with a weapon.
Monday, Dec. 30
5:55 p.m. — SPD received a report from a person at the Law and Justice Center who had a tool box stolen on the 700 block of West Holly. The person didn’t want to file a report, but requested extra patrol in the area.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
11:21 a.m. — RCSO responded to the Bakken Beds Trailer park on a request for a welfare check on the children of the woman arrested for assault. The children were found to be ok.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
1:45 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the 600 block of South Central Avenue on a report of a possible domestic disturbance. Officers made contact with the parties in question and determined no crime had occurred.
4:35 p.m. — RCSO responded to a business on the 2100 block of South Central Avenue on the report of possible trespassing. The new owner of the business was contacted and the situation was resolved without incident.
Thursday, Jan. 2
2:06 a.m. — RCSO was notified of a possible drunk driver leaving the Town Pump. Upon arrival, it was found the suspect had already left. SPD and RCSO were unable to locate the vehicle.
5:03 p.m. — SPD responded to the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue on a complaint of the strong odor of marijuana coming from an apartment. Officers spoke with the tenants in the apartment that appeared to be the source of the smell and found both occupants were in possession of medical marijuana cards.
Friday, Jan. 3
11:57 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 600 block of Sunrise Court on a report of a couple yelling at each other. Upon investigation, officers discovered a previous altercation had taken place between two males, one of which was found injured and EMS was called to the scene. The matter is under investigation.
Saturday, Jan. 4
10:03 p.m. — RCSO can upon a garbage can in the roadway in front of Super Pumper. The deputy called in the traffic hazard and successfully removed it from the street.