Sunday, Nov. 10
3:05 p.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) was dispatched to the old south Shopko parking lot where vehicles were spinning out. One person was cited for reckless driving.
9:26 p.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a call reporting someone yelling by the golf course near hole 12. Deputies were advised of a person walking toward the golf course condos and the suspects footprints were tracked in the snow until they could no longer be seen. A city officer noticed someone running on Holly near the fairgrounds, but law enforcement was unable to locate the individual.
Monday, Nov. 11
1:38 a.m. — SPD officers responded to South 40 on a report of a fight. Upon arrival, it was determined no physical fight occurred, just a verbal disagreement. Both parties were escorted out and no further action was taken.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
10:30 a.m. — RCSO received a report from a business near CR 133 and Highway 200 about missing electrical cords used to power “skid shacks.” The cords were 220 volt and 150-175 feet long. The estimated cost was $2,500. The matter is currently under investigation.
6:56 p.m. — RCSO received a call about a white flatbed pickup swerving and driving partially in the ditch on Highway 200 near CR 351. Although a deputy was in the area, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
3:08 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the parking lot at Fox Run after to meet with a caller who reported suspicious activity/behavior from a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers made contact with the people in the suspicious vehicle and arrested them for drug-related charges.
6:46 p.m. — SPD officers spoke with a complainant who believed they were a target of a scam. They had received a phone call from a person claiming to be with “Microsoft Windows” who attempted to gain access to the reporting party’s computer and bank accounts. No personal information appeared to have been given and officers took a report, as well as an Identity Theft Passport Application, which is then sent to a database with the Office of Consumer Protection.
Thursday, Nov. 14
4:09 p.m. — RCSO received a report in the Crane area of a dog who had gotten into a backyard where he didn’t belong. The dog was impounded, but eventually returned home. When the owner was located, they were charged with dog at large.
Friday, Nov. 15
6:34 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run on the 600 block of South Central. Two vehicles were parked on the side of the road and one backed into the other. They failed to leave contact information. A report was taken of the incident.
Saturday, Nov. 16
1:58 a.m. — SPD responded to the area around Second Avenue and Second Street after receiving a call of intoxicated people in the area. Officers made contact, made sure everyone was ok and no further action was taken.
1:12 p.m. — RCSO received a complaint from the area of the Culbertson bridge on Highway 16 near mile marker 8. A vehicle was parked on a road that was posted as private and an argument had ensued between the reporting party and the parked vehicle owner. RCSO turned the matter over to the game warden.
11:14 p.m. — SPD responded to the South 40 regarding a fight in the casino. Two people were arrested for assault and disorderly conduct.