Sunday, Sept. 29
3:57 a.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 16 south near CR 100. The vehicle, described as a black SUV, had gone into the ditch near Savage, hit a pole and swerved back on the road. Deputies identified the vehicle and pulled the driver over, who was arrested for aggravated DUI, fourth offense.
2:15 p.m. — A juvenile was reported to Sidney Police Department (SPD) as missing by a mother who went to the Law and Justice Center. Her 12-year-old child had told their parents they were going to the park with a friend. When the child didn’t come home, the mother went searching for him and could not locate the child. When the child’s cell phone was pinged, it was discovered he was in North Dakota. Officers contacted Williston law enforcement. Upon further investigation, it was discovered the child was with a cousin and their mother at the ARC in Williston and was never missing, just a simple confusion of “ARC” and “park.”
Monday, Sept. 30
9:35 a.m. — SPD officers responded to a residence on the request of a welfare check. A friend of the resident said they spoke to the individual every morning and hadn’t heard from them yet. Officers made contact and discovered the individual was fine and said they would call their friend.
11:15 a.m. — SPD officers spoke with a complainant via the phone who stated local hotels were scamming pipeline workers staying in town after seeing various charges on his bill. Officers asked if they had spoken with the hotel and directed the complainant to compile receipts and speak to management first.
1:41 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 600 block of Ninth Avenue SW, where a caller said someone broke into their garage and stashed a dune buggy inside. Officers processed the scene for burglary and impounded the dune buggy. The matter is currently under investigation.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
7:16 a.m. — RCSO deputies responded to CR 350 and CR 127 after a report of a loose goat came in. Upon arrival, deputies returned the goat to its property and contacted the owners about fixing the fence.
8:36 a.m. — RCSO received a report near CR 349 and CR122E from a caller who said they had received a phone call asking for personal bank information. No information was given and the bank was notified of the call.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
12:18 a.m. — While on patrol, SPD officers spotted a vehicle in the alley on the 100 block of 14th Avenue SW. Officers noted a single male in the car and made contact, asking what he was doing. The male indicated he was watching some “particular videos,” and it was clear he had been masterbating. Officers checked the man for warrants, advised him to move along and not do that in public. SPD Capt. Mark Kraft reminds people this is why it’s important to password secure your Wifi.
8:37 a.m. — SPD officers responded to a business on the 700 block of South Central Avenue on a report of possible theft. The matter is currently under investigation.
8:39 p.m. — RCSO deputies assisted a hitchhiker in finding a place to stay for the night when the man came to the Law and Justice Center because no one was home where he intended to stay.
10:47 p.m. — SPD officers spoke to a complainant by phone who was concerned about a possible violation of an order of protection. It seemed as if there was some third party contact happening, but upon investigation, there did not appear to be a crime committed.
Thursday, Oct. 3
12:28 a.m. — RCSO received a call from the RV park near CR 120 from a man stating his girlfriend assaulted and strangled him before leaving the scene. Deputies spotted the woman’s vehicle near the roundabout south of town and took pursuit into McKenzie County, North Dakota. McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle and she was taken into custody on a warrant out of North Dakota. Warrants from Richland County have been sent over.
9:16 p.m. — RCSO deputies went a residence near CR 351 and CR 129 looking for an adult male with a felony warrant. He was not at the residence, but was later found and taken into custody.
Friday, Oct. 4
7:31 a.m. — SPD officers responded to Sidney High School in regard to a unruly student. Officers assisted the school staff and the matter was resolved without further incident.
9:42 a.m. — SPD received a report from the county treasurer’s office who had gotten a stolen vehicle hit on a trailer being registered. Officers coordinated with RCSO and made contact with the person trying to register the trailer. Officers spoke with the original agency in North Dakota and found it not to be the stolen trailer.
2:10 p.m. — SPD dispatch received a report from a party who said a man in a white truck threatened to shoot him and was driving recklessly. The call was forwarded to law enforcement in North Dakota, where the incident occurred.
3:31 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a hotel on a report of a guest who hadn’t paid for their room and refused to leave. Officers made contact with the woman and helped her vacate the room. No charges were filed.
Saturday, Oct. 5
1:51 a.m. — SPD officers responded to a hotel after a report of someone in a room with the television on too loud. Officers spoke with the guest, who turned down the TV.
12:50 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts after receiving a report of a hit and run. Officers were able to gather information about the vehicle, but it has not yet been located.
2:20 p.m. — RCSO received a call from a resident near CR 120 and CR 347U who was upset about the neighboring landowner pumping water toward their property. Deputies spoke with all parties and the matter was resolved.
Jail count: 22