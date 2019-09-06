Sunday, Aug. 25
2:21 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) spotted a man urinating in the alley between North Central and 2nd Avenue. The person was identified and warned for disorderly conduct.
2:38 a.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) assisted Fairview Police Department on the 700 block of Central Avenue in Fairview. FPD requested help with a fight in the area. A husband and wife were having a verbal argument, but no physical harm or threats were observed. The couple was instructed to separate for the remainder of the night.
3:14 p.m. — SPD received a call of forced entry into an apartment. The tenants had already moved out when a possible break-in occurred. The matter is currently under investigation.
3:19 p.m. — SPD received a report of stolen chainsaws that had been missing since Aug. 22. The matter is under investigation.
Monday, Aug. 26
8:19 a.m. — RCSO received a call from a male near CR 123 and CR 351 who said a woman was driving circles around his work harassing him. The caller stated the woman had done the same thing the week before. Deputies arrived and the woman was no longer around the area.
2:11 p.m. — SPD received a report of a person smoking drugs in a vehicle. Contact was made with the person in the vehicle matching the description. No drugs were found and no further action was taken.
6:08 p.m. — SPD received a report of burglary at a residence on South Lincoln Avenue. Someone had kicked in the door of an apartment. Nothing appeared missing, but the investigation is ongoing.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
7:12 a.m. — RCSO responded to a call about a calf in the road on CR 348. A deputy located the calf and was able to get it back into the fenced area. The deputy contacted the landowner and told them the calf was safe and to fix the fence.
9:14 a.m. — SPD responded to a report of theft that occurred at Reynolds. Video surveillance was obtained, the person was identified and arrested for a second offense of theft.
2:11 p..m. — RCSO responded to a request for a welfare check. A friend was worried when they hadn’t heard from an individual living around CR 122 and CR 349R. Deputies found the person the be ok.
2:16 p.m. — SPD responded to Tractor Supply for a report of vandalism and possible theft. A fence was cut at an unknown time — possibly within the last two months. Items were found to be missing and an investigation is underway.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
10:43 a.m. — RCSO responded to the Lambert area on a call about an individual acting suspiciously around a neighborhood. Deputies made contact and determined the man lived in the neighborhood and the issue was resolved.
3:09 p.m. — SPD responded to a call of a couple fighting in the middle of the street. Officers made contact with one of the parties who stated they were purposefully fighting in the street to see which neighbors were calling Child Protective Services on the family. No further action was taken.
6:04 p.m. — SPD received a report of a reckless driver on 35th Avenue NW. Officers located a vehicle matching the description and spoke with the owner, who denied driving the vehicle. It was confirmed the owner wasn’t driving and no further action was taken.
8:12 p.m. — SPD received a report from South Central Avenue of threatening texts being sent to an individual. The complainant was a juvenile who wanted to speak with their parents before pressing charges. The number texting the victim was found to be generated from a cell phone app designed to change phone numbers. The parents and juvenile decided not to pursue charges.
Thursday, Aug. 29
7:50 p.m. — SPD received a report of a vehicle slamming on the brakes in front of a semi-truck on Holly. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
Friday, Aug. 30
8:19 a.m. — SPD received a complaint that an order of protection had been violated when the jail called the petitioner to inform her the respondent was getting out of jail. The notification is required by law and no violation was found to have occurred.
11:49 a.m. — SPD officers responded to Sidney Health Center on a call of a person possibly intoxicated who appeared to potentially be driving. Officers did not find the individual driving and no further action was taken.
4:51 p.m. — RCSO received a call of a possible DUI on Highway 16 North. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
5:01 p.m. — SPD received a complaint of harassment from a person who was receiving texts about an incident that resulted in a restraining order. The victim did not want to talk about the incident to the person texting. Officers made contact and told the person to cease communication.
6:44 p.m. — SPD received a report of vandalism on 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue. Windows were shattered out of a vehicle and it had a flat tire. Upon investigation, officers found the windows were likely broken out by a passing lawn mower and a screw was found in the road as the suspected culprit of the flat tire.
7:57 p.m. — SPD received a call of a possible wanted person at the high school football game. Officers arrived and found the person was not the wanted suspect.
10:52 p.m. — SPD officers spotted a vehicle behind Dairy Queen while on patrol. People were walking around with flashlights. Contact was made and it was found to be a male and female searching for their lost cat. Officers assisted in looking for the cat, but were unable to locate the feline.
Saturday, Aug. 31
9:52 a.m. — RCSO received a call of vandalism on CR 350 north of the cemetery. The caller stated a vehicle had been damaged. Upon investigation, deputies cited a juvenile for criminal mischief and turned over to the proper authorities. The damage done amounted to around $4,000.
11:53 a.m. — SPD received a complaint at the Law and Justice Center of domestic violence. A victim reportedly tried to call the police the night before, but the suspect broke her phone. The suspect was located and arrested for Partner Family Member Assault and tampering with a communication device.
Total calls: 284
Jail count: 20