Sunday, Aug. 18
1:21 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) responded to the 600 block of 11th Avenue SW in an attempt to serve an outstanding arrest warrant. Officers located the suspect and placed the individual under arrest.
8:14 p.m. — Richland Count Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a report of four shots fired near CR 133 and Highway 200. Deputies responded and asked several neighbors if they also heard shots. A few neighbors suspected the noise to be fireworks. Deputies could not determine where the noise came from or what produced the noise. No further action was taken.
Monday, Aug. 19
10:53 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the 2200 block of West Holly Street after a U-Haul location had received a trailer documented as stolen out of Nebraska. Officers took a report.
11:28 a.m. — RCSO received a call from Glendive Police Department about a black Kenworth pulling a flatbed trailer with drill pipe was reported as passing vehicle recklessly. Montana Highway Patrol was also notified. The responding deputy was unable to locate any vehicle coming into Richland County that matched the vehicle description.
4:58 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 3200 block of 5th Street NW to serve an outstanding probation/parole warrant. Officers met with suspect and the individual was taken into custody.
7:35 p.m. — RCSO received a call from an out-of-state family member who believed there was a domestic violence situation with a relative by CR 354 and CR 116 due to a social media post. Deputies responded and found there had been an argument but no physical altercation had occurred.
10:01 p.m. — RCSO received a report of a hitchhiker on Highway 16 South who was blocking the lane of traffic. A deputy responded to the area and couldn’t locate the individual.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
9:47 a.m. — SPD was contacted about two people who were harassing each other on Facebook. They both stated the other one started it. They were both told to cease contact and no further action was taken.
2:51 p.m. — SPD officers spoke with a complainant who stated they had received a call and text message about an out-of-state warrant that would be issued if $800 worth of Amazon gift cards weren’t transferred immediately. Officers advised it was a scam and to not respond.
4:58 p.m. — SPD officers responded to Veterans Park for a possible domestic violence incident. Officers spoke with the reporting party who observed a male and female arguing. Officers made contact with the male and female and warned them they could be charged with disorderly conduct if the public argument continued.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
5:09 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 100 block of 2nd Street NW after a burglar alarm was activated. En route to the location, the alarm company called to tell police it was a false alarm. Officers confirmed the location was secure.
11:20 p.m. — RCSO received a call from a truck driver on CR 108 who had gotten lost. While he was trying to get turned around, his semi ended up jack-knifed and stuck. RCSO contacted a towing company at the request of the driver and assisted in getting the vehicle unstuck.
Thursday, Aug. 22
1:30 a.m. — An officer with SPD was patrolling the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue when he recognized a male subject who walked up to the Lincoln apartments. The subject had been permanently trespassed from all public housing. The officer made contact with the suspect and placed him under arrest for criminal trespass.
3:46 p.m. — SPD officer responded to a call from the Burger King drive-thru and assisted a motorist in moving a vehicle out of the drive-thru line.
Friday, Aug. 23
10:33 a.m. — SPD officers received a complaint at the Law and Justice Center from a person who was receiving harassing text messages and wanted the person warned about their behavior. Officers contacted the suspect and advised to them to cease and desist.
11:58 a.m. — RCSO received a call from a person in California who was concerned about their step-daughter traveling to the Williston area. The person hadn’t heard from the traveling party since Aug. 20 when she was in Glendive. Local authorities were alerted, but no further action was required.
2:24 p.m. — SPD was notified of a motor vehicle collision between two vehicles in the Sidney Health Center parking lot. Upon investigation, officers discovered one driver involved in the crash was coming to the hospital with a medical emergency. A crash report was compiled but no charges were filed.
7:16 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 500 block of North Central when a caller reportedly found drugs in their ex’s vehicle. Officers investigated but were unable to determine who the owner of the found paraphernalia was. No charges have been filed.
10:06 p.m. — SPD officers once again broke up a group of teenagers hanging out in the old Reynolds parking lot on South Central. There has been an ongoing effort to break up loitering in the area.
Saturday, Aug. 24
12:40 a.m. — SPD received a call originally for a missing person, but was later changed to a welfare check request. The caller thought his wife may be missing, but it appeared the woman had moved away. Officers confirmed the wife was ok.
1:25 p.m. — SPD officer on patrol near the 800 block of South Central heard two males yelling and witnessed one male walking aggressively toward the other. The officer intervened and found it was not a fight, but merely two friends giving each other a hard time. No further action was taken.
1:19 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 600 block of 9th Avenue SW where a parked vehicle had its driver’s side mirror broken off. A crash report was taken. There are no leads at this time.
4:26 p.m. — RCSO received a report of an intoxicated driver near the Crane area. The responding deputy located the vehicle matching the description. The driver was arrested for DUI.
7:34 p.m. — SPD responded to a call about people climbing the light towers at Moose Park. Officers found a group of juveniles who said they were climbing the tower to look for their ball on top of the grandstands. They were advised not to climb the light towers again.
8:08 p.m. — SPD responded to the Sidney Health Center ER for an animal bite. Officers determined the circumstances were such as no charges were filed.
10:51 p.m. — SPD officers on patrol near the 200 block of 2nd Avenue SE saw and heard a male yelling profane language. Contact was made with the individual, who continues to use profanities. The officers gave him a verbal warning that he could be charged with disorderly conduct if he continued.
Total dispatched calls: 275
Jail count: 20