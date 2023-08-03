Richland County Superintendent of Schools Tim Tharp is very excited to get the school year started and said the school districts are doing all they can to get the schools ready for a new academic year.
“Starting this Monday, Sidney is beginning mentor training and I am happy to support that by working towards their (teachers) recertification of their licenses,” he said.
“We are getting underway with PIR days, People Instruction Related, or In-service days, teacher orientation and changes for the coming year,” Tharp said.
Although teacher retention rate is low and common for the state, Tharp said the districts make up for that in emergency authorizations.
“The teacher shortage is real. It is all over the state of Montana and we are not immune to it here,” he said. “We are expecting multiple emergency authorizations from Fairview and some from Sidney.”
Emergency authorizations are when a district can’t find a licensed teacher to fill a position so they bring a para-educator or someone with experience but maybe not with a teacher’s license and they are able to get them an emergency license approved by the board of public education and the board of public instruction. As county superintendent, Tharp has to approve emergency authorizations for school districts with a signature.
As an incentive, a lot of rural districts have housing and offer them to their teachers at well below market rate, Tharp explained.
“There is always a slump that occurs during the summer. That is a real challenge for teachers,” he said.
Tharp’s special mission is to manage any transitional coping that occurs for students as they adjust to the school year and the stressors they may face.
“I will directly support QPR training for Lambert and Sidney. It is our suicide prevention program,” he said.
The training responds to and identifies suicide threats and refers people to individual services.
Tharp will also be promoting the character strong program, available to every teacher and how they can log on and get access to that.
“We are coming down to two to three years post-covid. With everything happening in the world and with social media and the tension that surrounds everything, teaching them (students) resilience in how to be stronger emotionally is important,” Tharp said.
Another mental health initiative in the schools is Hope Squad. It is a school-based peer-to-peer suicide prevention program. It is targeted to high school students for and by students.
Sidney is also doing behavioral health screenings to help identify risks for suicide, while Fairview is planning it.
A final initiative is the Montana Cares app that will directly get students access to the 741 741-help line and other resources on their phones.
“Especially when people come back to school and transition with all of those stressors, these programs will help people,” Tharp said.