Tim Tharp

Tim Tharp busy at his office in Sidney.

 Greg Hitchcock

Richland County Superintendent of Schools Tim Tharp is very excited to get the school year started and said the school districts are doing all they can to get the schools ready for a new academic year.

“Starting this Monday, Sidney is beginning mentor training and I am happy to support that by working towards their (teachers) recertification of their licenses,” he said.

Tim Tharp talks about mental health in schools.


