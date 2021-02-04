HELENA – The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that $66.8 million in Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments were issued over the month of January 2021, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.

PEUC, PUA and FPUC benefits are 100% federally funded. Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments by UI benefit week for the month of January 2021.

DLI payments

Claimants with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available at dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.

