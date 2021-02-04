HELENA – The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that $66.8 million in Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments were issued over the month of January 2021, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.
PEUC, PUA and FPUC benefits are 100% federally funded. Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments by UI benefit week for the month of January 2021.
Claimants with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.
A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available at dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.