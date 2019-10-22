The City of Sidney recently released a limited collection of files after the Sidney Herald made another public records request for the personnel and internal investigation reports of Sidney Police Department Sgt. Alex Roselles.
The second public records request was made after an official records-request process was adopted by the city and when the criminal case against Roselles for fleeing the scene and a driving infraction reached a pretrial diversion agreement.
Charging documents state on Feb. 11, 2019, Roselles was in an automobile accident that caused more than $1,000 worth of damage to his vehicle and left the scene without permission from law enforcement. The second charge stems from the defendant operating the vehicle in a manner not reasonable or prudent under the conditions at the time. Witness statements from those with Roselles earlier that night stated he was intoxicated and asked not to drive, although a quantitative test could not be performed following the incident because he had fled the scene.
Previously, city officials declined comment on the consequences of Roselles’ actions other than confirming an administrative suspension had taken place. In the documents released, a letter from Chief of Police Frank DiFonzo dated Feb. 26, 2019, details the punishment.
The commander's letter stated, “I concur with the findings of the report and I have decided to take the following disciplinary action. You are hereby notified that you will be suspended without pay… for eight (8) work shifts a total of eighty (80) work hours."
During the suspension, Roselles was directed to continue to perform duties as the primary care provider for the police K9 Xero. Services rendered for that care were compensated at the regular rate, which is unspecified in the letter.
DiFonzo directed Roselles to complete two other requirements: a chemical dependency evaluation from a licensed counselor and follow all recommendations; and draft an apology memo for his actions on the night in question. DiFonzo additionally specified a release was to be signed by Roselles allowing the chief to speak with the licensed counselor to “be assured that there are no issues that would prevent you from continuing your career in law enforcement.”
The letter continued, “Alex, I have been pleased with the progress that you have made these past couple of years as member (sic) of this department. Your promotion to Sergeant seemed to help you to understand your responsibilities and to take your career in law enforcement more seriously, however your recent actions make me thing that our trust in you was misplaced. The progress that you made with your promotion has been set back by your recent bad choices. While I am not at the point of giving up the idea that you have the potential to be an outstanding law enforcement officer, this past incident now leads me to believe that your career in law enforcement could be in jeopardy if you continue to make bad choices and not live up to your potential…”
Also contained in the documents release is a request from Roselles to DiFonzo, dated Dec. 14, 2017, to request a review and removal of any disciplinary files that are past the time frame of 24 months from the date of the letter. The request is stamped “approved” on Dec. 20, 2017.