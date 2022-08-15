Donut eating contest all in good fun for good community cause

Sidney Police Department’s Travis Rosaaen, the Fire Department’s Brandon Roth and the Sherrif Department’s Stephen Will squared off against each other to see who could eat the most donuts while Tommy Moose officiated. The contest was during the Women of the Moose’s annual Child ID event.

 Provided by Alida Dore

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

There’s a running joke about law enforcement and donuts, but Saturday local law enforcement were taking the joke in stride, and putting it to a worthy community cause.

Sidney Police Department’s Travis Rosaaen, the Fire Department’s Brandon Roth and the Sheriff Department’s Stephen Will squared off against each other to see who could eat the most donuts as part of the Women of the Moose’s annual Child ID event.



Tags

Load comments