There’s a running joke about law enforcement and donuts, but Saturday local law enforcement were taking the joke in stride, and putting it to a worthy community cause.
Sidney Police Department’s Travis Rosaaen, the Fire Department’s Brandon Roth and the Sheriff Department’s Stephen Will squared off against each other to see who could eat the most donuts as part of the Women of the Moose’s annual Child ID event.
The contest was ultimately declared a tie, but the real winners, according to Women of the Moose Rita Rehbein and Kelly Burke were the children, who got an opportunity to see their local law enforcement in a different light.
“The donut eating contest was kind of brought up just so that these kids can see that these guys are OK to be teased,” Burke told the Sidney Herald. “Because they get a lot of flack eating donuts, but they’re OK with it. They make fun of it and have a good time.”
Community building is an important component for community policing, and the overall event was all about that. But it was also about raising awareness of the importance of child identification kits.
The free kits include a recent photograph of the child, their fingerprints, as well as information about where the child goes to play, and who the child’s friends are.
“This is incredibly important,” Det. Nieman told the Sidney Herald. “I recommend that all parents, especially young families with young children come in and do this. It’s a great thing to do. I really really helps out, and it’s good peace of mind for families.”
Nieman said there have occasionally been missing children in the region.
“Usually what it is, the child will wander off from home and not tell mom or dad that they’re going to a friend’s house or going to the park, or whatever,” he said. “(A truly missing child) is a very rare occurrence here, but when we get a report of a missing child, it’s all hands on deck. Everybody’s out there, and everybody’s looking, so we can track them down and get them back to mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, or whatever parent or guardian there is as quickly as possible.”
The kit includes answers to questions like who the child plays with, where they like to go if they’re mad, where their favorite play locations are and so on.
The kits are also completely free for families.
“It’s all digitized, so it gets put on a CD, and there’s also paper copies as well,” Nieman said. “I tell families to hold onto the paper copy just in case. We all know what technology is test days. But hold onto that stuff and definitely come down and check this out. I know they host these kinds of things periodically. Come check them out. It’s a great thing for the community and a great resource.”
The identification kits are not just useful for finding lost children, Rehbein added. They can also help when it comes to finding an elderly adult who has wandered off.
Women of the Moose also had a bake sale to raise money for community causes during the event. Community is one of the organization’s three core missions.
“It’s a preventative,” Rehbein said, adding she hopes that more parents will consider making an identification kit for their child. “If the unthinkable happens, they would take that first to lawn enforcement, and then it’s a national search, not just locally.”