Dairy Queen Grill & Chill owners Perry and Cindee Williams will celebrate 20 years of owning and operating their local restaurant this coming Saturday, July 1st.
The Williams began serving Sidney with their nostalgic menu of fan food in 2003. At the time, dilly bars cost about a dollar apiece. Perry’s junior high math teacher, the previous owner, convinced him to buy the restaurant while playing together on the Dairy Queen golf team. Cindee worked under the former owner as a personnel manager for four years before the couple bought into the business.
Dairy Queen as a franchise is the fifth oldest fast-food establishment in the world. First opened in 1940, the restaurant has been a part of nearly a century’s worth of American History. They hold many fond memories for millions of customers who keep returning for the tasty treats they grew up with. Fun fact: Dairy Queen actually trademarked the little curl on top of their soft-serve ice cream cones in 1971.
Likewise, Sidney’s Dairy Queen has a storied history as a mainstay on Central Avenue. Their franchise location has been a devoted chamber of commerce member since the Williams took over. Additionally, the establishment serves as an integral part of the community as a welcoming environment to enjoy blizzards, burgers, and friendly conversation. Hence the name: “Grill & Chill.”
Personally, Perry’s favorite items off the menu are the steak melt and the mushroom swiss burger. Cindee’s favorite is the crispy chicken sandwich. All of these items have unfortunately since been discontinued, ironically speaking to the blessing and curse of being a franchisee.
Not to fret, their menu still boasts stellar items like the “Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburgers” and the “Summertime Sunset Twisty Misty Slush.” Say those five times fast!
Perry and Cindee take on markedly different roles in terms of operation. Perry handles the administration and banking aspects in the back-of-house, while Cindee charms the front-of-house kitchen staff.
Locals affectionately herald Cindee as the “DQ lady,” often being greeted in public with the endearing name by people who recognize her as a familiar friend. She has been the face of the franchise, faithfully serving her customers for over 24 years.
“This store does good because of her,” Perry remarked.
Cindee can recall current customers who are 18 years old whose mothers she used to serve when they were pregnant with them.
Perry and Cindee are both graduates of Sidney High School, born and raised in the city. Together, they have two sons and four grandkids.
“When we bought Dairy Queen, the employees were the age of our kids. Now, they are the age of our grandkids,” Perry reminisced.
The Williams are nearing a point when they would let someone else take the business over. Being incredibly family-oriented, the couple has a natural longing to spend more time with their grandkids. All of whom are involved in varying sports and activities.
“That’s time you can’t get back,” Perry admitted.
Whatever future owners may come along, they surely have some big non-slip shoes to fill.
Sidney has been lucky to have had such a sweet eating establishment for over two decades. All thanks to the Williams dedication and heart for serving their community, one soft-serve cone at a time.