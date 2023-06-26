Perry and Cindee Williams

Perry and Cindee Williams in front of their counter at DQ Grill & Chill.

 Hunter Simmons

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill owners Perry and Cindee Williams will celebrate 20 years of owning and operating their local restaurant this coming Saturday, July 1st.

The Williams began serving Sidney with their nostalgic menu of fan food in 2003. At the time, dilly bars cost about a dollar apiece. Perry’s junior high math teacher, the previous owner, convinced him to buy the restaurant while playing together on the Dairy Queen golf team. Cindee worked under the former owner as a personnel manager for four years before the couple bought into the business.



