Dr. Hoglund
Sidney Health Center

Sidney Health Center is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Dr. Christine Hoglund. Dr. Hoglund joins the medical staff as an Interventional Pain Management Physician with 20 plus years of experience and recently started seeing and treating patients with acute and chronic pain in Sidney.

As an interventional pain management physician, Dr. Hoglund treats acute and chronic pain through a well-rounded, multidisciplinary approach to improve daily functionality and overall health. This is accomplished with a medical evaluation directed toward identifying the source of pain. Commonly treated conditions include back and neck pain, neurological conditions, sciatica, sports and industrial injuries, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and joint pain to name a few.



