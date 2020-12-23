Perseverance and thanks are the common themes among some Sidney Public Schools officials in regards to the crazy year that has been 2020.
Carl Dynneson, the principal at Sidney High School, and Chris Lee, the activities director for SPS, talked about the highlights of the year and were both grateful for the opportunities the district had, even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before anything else, Dynneson said he was excited that they were able to stay in school and provide that atmosphere for students.
"As a community we grew, we were able to prioritize what was important which was No. 1, the education of students and No. 2, making sure that our kids are active and No. 3, in particular, would be just to continue the safety of not only our students but also our staff," he said.
Dynneson added that it was great to see that prioritization that played out, and it was great to see the students, staff and community understand where the school was coming from.
"The third thing is that we were able to remain as close to normal as we can and make the best of the craziness that came with the first half of the school year," Dynneson said.
When it comes to student activities, Dynneson said he was happy with the push and drive all the students had to compete and perform through all the challenges that came with events this year.
Dynneson mentioned that the football team got to the first round of the playoffs after pushing through the season, and he was happy that the high school hosted the Class A State Volleyball Tournament.
He added that, on the academic side of things, he was happy with the overall academic achievement that the school has seen. It's been a struggle this semester, he said, with some students transferring from online learning to on-site learning then back to online learning.
But he said his students were able to "roll with the punches" on that and in the end they had some kids who really stepped up, and even though others have fallen behind, the school was able to get those students caught up.
"We also had the State ACT and we had some pretty good showings on that, we had some top caliber students in our student body perform really well and we're excited to see what the future holds for them," he said.
There is one last thing Dynneson wanted to say.
"On the staff portion all I can say is thank you. They made my job tremendously easier through this. Of course we had those rough patches hwere we were trying to balance everything but they put in the effort and the time but I'm so appreciative of them because they stepped up, which we know educators will always do. They're that epitome of what people expect out of teachers and not just teachers but the other staff, our kitchen staff, our bussing staff, just rolling with the changes and making sure that everybody is safe," he said.
Dynneson added that he is also thankful to the student body for cooperating with wearing masks and following other guidelines because that isn't happening in some places in the country.
The first thing Lee thought of was right in line with what Dynneson said straight off the bat: They were able to stay in school.
On top of that, Lee said it was great to see students in activities get to compete.
"For me that was a big highlight because of all the uncertainty going into the year, the fact that we got to finish out everything was a big highlight for sure," Lee said.
Lee also said that the state volleyball tournament was a great opportunity for the high school to host, and all the feedback they got was positive about how it went.
And, of course, Lee wanted to give a big thanks to everyone, including students, staff, fans and the community.
"We asked a lot from a lot of different people this year with restrictions that we were holding people back on things and new additional requirements we had to ask people to do with masks and limiting spectators and taking temperatures, all kinds of things that were new this year. I think people just kind of took it in stride and understood that we got to do some of these things if we want to have a 'normal school day,'" Lee said.