The dates for the 2022 “E-rase your E-waste” event have been set. MonDak area residents will be able to clean out their closets, garages and storage bins and recycle their damaged and outdated electronic equipment on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, organizers announced this week. The weekend collections will be done in Sidney on both days, and Fairview on Saturday, with times yet to be determined.
“We had considered reinstituting a spring event this year like we’ve had in the past, but schedules just didn’t work out,” local Coordinator Heather Luinstra said this week. “However, we’ve reserved the dates for our annual fall event on the weekend after Labor Day as usual, so we hope that people will hang on to their e-waste just a little bit longer and we can get them e-cycled then.”
Public support for the e-cycling event remains as strong as ever, Luinstra said, noting she’s “received lots of calls asking when we’re hosting our next collection.”
Now in its 18th year, the local “E-rase your E-waste” program has recycled more than a half million pounds of outdated electronics from this area.
Everyone in the MonDak area is invited to participate in the September e-waste collections, Luinstra said. Additional details on times and what can and cannot be accepted for recycling will be announced closer to the event date.
Yellowstone E-waste Solutions out of Billings is again the e-cycler for the event and continues to offer their services for FREE. The only exception, Luinstra noted, is a $7 charge for removing a hard drive for those needing certificates of destruction or just wanting to hang on to their hard drives themselves.