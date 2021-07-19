One choice parents face during parenthood is childcare and the Sidney community has created childcare programs that benefit children and lessen parents’ worries.
One of those options is the previously-known Yellow Umbrella Early Learning Center, which is under new ownership and has been renamed Eagles Nest Childcare.
Lisa Buckley, the new owner, said she is excited for her adventure and cannot wait to continue to serve all current and future families and children.
Buckley was presented with an idea when the previous owner mentioned selling the daycare facility, which Lisa had been an employee at. Buckley has been in childcare since 2014 and felt this was the next transition in her career.
“I feel as if I have been in childcare for a longtime and I wanted to better myself and be able to give back to the children,” she said.
Buckley holds an infant and toddler certification as well as a preschool certification.
Eagles Nest Childcare still takes care of existing clients' children from Yellow Umbrella ELC but is also taking new applicants as they have 10 available spots for children aged 12 and under.
Regarding change, the Eagles Nest Childcare team was happy to state that several things would remain the same. They will, however, be revamping the preschool curriculum and classroom.
“A lot of us have children who are in the K1 program or have knowledge of the K1 program and we are utilizing material from that program to be able to get the children prepared for what the Sidney school system has in store for them,” said Harley Manley, an employee at Eagles Nest.
Buckley said she has a passion for childcare and she said that the relationship between the employees and children is amazing at Eagles Nest.
“All the employees get along and the children love us. We are like a large family here,” Buckley said.
“We are striving to provide childcare in a small community and keeping it affordable and our main goal as a childcare provider and preschool is to grow tomorrow’s leaders,” Manley said.
Anyone who is interested in sending a child to Eagle Nest can reach them at 406-488-7337 and check out their Facebook page, Eagles Nest Childcare.