The purpose of the Early Childhood Screening is to identify those children between the ages of 3-5 who may need educational, medical or other types of assistance for problems that may not have been detected. Areas of development to be screened include vision, hearing, speech-language, fine motor, gross motor and concepts. Children entering kindergarten next fall will also be included in this screening and are encouraged to attend. Prairie View Special Services and Richland County Health Department will also take part in the screenings for the schools in Richland County.
These screenings are provided at no cost as a public service by the public schools. If you have a child at home in one of the above districts, between the ages of 3-5 years of age and would like to have him/her included in a screening, please call your school for an appointment.
Early Childhood Screenings will be conducted for the following Schools for ages 3-5:
Rau/Brorson districts on Wednesday, March 10; (8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.@ Rau School Gym) For appointments call 406-482-8725.
Savage school district on Wednesday, March 10; (1:30 pm. to 4:00 p.m. @ Savage School Gym) For appointments call 406- 776-2317.
Lambert school district on Wednesday, March 24; (9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. @ Lambert School Gym) For appointments call 406-774-3333.
Richey school district on Wednesday, March 24; (2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. @ Richey School Gym) For appointments call 406-773-5523.
Fairview school district on Thursday, March 25; (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. @ Fairview Alliance Church) For appointments call 406-742-5265.