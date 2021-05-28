Earth Day has come and gone, but the way some students honored the holiday is a memory that will definitely stick with them.
Earlier in the school year, students at East Fairview Elementary School decided that they wanted to commemorate Earth Day by taking recycled plastics and turning them into art.
Amy Balcer, who is the kindergarten through eighth grade music teacher at the school, has been spearheading the project and guiding the students along the way and helping them gather material to use.
This project started the very first week of school, and throughout the process, Balcer said the students enjoyed it.
“Overall, the students recognized the advantages of turning waste into art. They also succeeded in keeping the percentage of waste in their art at 100 percent,” Balcer said.
Looking at the project overall, the students made some very impressive art from the recycled material.
The “centerpiece” was a giant turtle that they made, but some other sea creatures were also featured.
Students created multiple jellyfish and even a seahorse. On top of that, they also made some murals, with one hosting the phrase, “Keep the sea plastic free.”
To create the small jellyfish, Balcer said seventh graders used plastic bottles, bubble wrap, old wire and paint.
For the seahorse mural, they used an assortment of material including soda boxes, plastic cups, bottle caps, vial caps, plastic and paper straws, pop tabs and cardboard.
Seventh graders also made a straw sculpture, threading it in a way so that it could continuously spin.
Balcer said the eighth grade girls worked on the sea creature mural by painting with painted donated vial caps.
As for the bigger jellyfish sculptures, Balcer said the eighth grade boys worked on them using 11.9 x 5.9 styrofoam half balls, large packing pillows, old wire and vial caps.
The reason the whole project started in the first place is that the seventh and eighth grade art students wanted to choose a goal to look forward to and prepare for in the school year. During an interview in January, Balcer said the students chose Earth Day as that goal to look ahead to.