Construction on East Holly is continuing to progress. All of East Holly remains closed from Central Ave to 9th Ave, but the intersection at 4th Ave will remain open. Flaggers are controlling traffic through the 4th Ave intersection. Delay times are expected to be minimal.
Truck Traffic: Truck traffic will detour to Central Ave and 14th St SE. Signage will guide truck traffic along the detour. A detour map can be found on the project website: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly. For truck traffic heading to Sidney Sugars, special signage has been put in place to direct traffic along the detour to Sidney Sugars.
Non-Truck Traffic: A detour route will not be established for non-truck traffic during the closures of East Holly Street. Motorists should utilize alternative streets during closures.