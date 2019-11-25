The East Holly project is near complete and crews will be working over the next several weeks to put the finishing touches on the project and surrounding area. Completion of the project will include the cleanup of construction debris, filling in and touching up the areas behind the sidewalk and curb and gutter, and the removal of concrete, asphalt, rocks and dirt clumps throughout the project site. Lastly, several spots of the road surface will be smoothed in the coming weeks. During that time, flaggers will be on site to facilitate traffic flow safely as crews work on the roadway.