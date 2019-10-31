Paving of East Holly is complete, and the street is now open. Construction activity will continue through mid-November on East Holly including manhole & water valve adjustments, signing, striping, seeding, and some remaining concrete work on manholes, sidewalks, and curbs.
There may be an occasional lane closure with flaggers to complete some of the remaining work, but the disruption will be temporary, and delays will be minimal if necessary. Lastly, crews are also working on CR-351 to get it graded.