Due to weather delays and rescheduling of the concrete supplier, the intersections at 3rd and 6th Avenues along East Holly are not yet opened. Weather permitting, the intersection of 3rd Avenue will be reopened by the end of this week, with the reopening of 6th Avenue scheduled for the middle of next week. The intersection at 4th Avenue will remain open until 6th Avenue opens. Once 6th Avenue is open, 4th Avenue will be closed for 3-4 days to install the valley gutter.
Truck Traffic: Truck traffic will detour to Central Ave and 14th St SE. Signage will guide truck traffic along the detour. A detour map can be found on the project website: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly. For truck traffic heading to Sidney Sugars, special signage has been put in place to direct traffic along the detour to Sidney Sugars.
Non-Truck Traffic: A detour route will not be established for non-truck traffic during the closures of East Holly Street. Motorists should utilize alternative streets during closures.