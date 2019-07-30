It is anticipated that all storm drain work on East Holly Street will be finished this week, and the culvert installation on CR 351 may start later this week. Existing closures will remain in place. The first closure runs from Central Ave to 3rd Avenue. The second closure is from 4th Avenue through 9th Avenue. The intersections at 3rd and 4th Avenues will remain open.
Truck Traffic: Truck traffic will detour to Central Ave and 14th St SE. Signage will guide truck traffic along the detour. A detour map can be found on the project website: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly. For truck traffic heading to Sidney Sugars, special signage has been put in place to direct traffic along the detour to Sidney Sugars.
Non-Truck Traffic: A detour route will not be established for non-truck traffic during the two-block closures of East Holly Street. Motorists should utilize alternative streets during closures.