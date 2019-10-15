The recent unusually rainy weather has adversely affected the East Holly Street construction project, as well as some nearby residents. High volumes of rain have left the ground saturated and the water with nowhere to go, leading to drainage issues.
Both the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Knife River Construction are taking the matter seriously. Knife River is currently contacting affected landowners and will be assessing all damage claims related to the drainage issue. The construction hotline is open 24 hours a day, and landowners can call to ask questions any time: 1-800-987-3681.
Despite some weather and supplier-related delays this summer, the East Holly Street project will be paved and opened this year as originally planned. Work began in April on the $3.8 million project and is expected to be completed by December 2019. Construction will improve traffic flow by adding a two-way left-turn lane and realigning the County Road 351 and 9th Avenue NE intersection. Additionally, this project will install new drainage, curbing, and a 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of Holly Street, meeting Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards for accessibility.
Traffic flow is being maintained with a well-marked detour route for all non-truck traffic. Truck traffic is currently detouring to Central Avenue and 14th Street SE. There is signage along the route to guide truck traffic through the detour. A complete detour map can be found on the project website, mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly.
For questions, comments, or concerns, use the method most convenient for you:
- A construction hotline is available at (800) 987-3681.
- Questions or comments may be submitted via email to eastholly@kljeng.com.
- You may also get on a weekly update list by texting “eastholly” to 555888.
For more information on the East Holly Street project, please contact Molly Herrington at (701) 355-8717.
Members of the public may submit written comments to the Montana Department of Transportation Billings office at PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437, or online at mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml.
Alternative accessible formats of this information will be provided upon request by contacting the ADA Coordinator in the Human Resources and Occupational and Safety Division, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620; (406) 444-9229; fax (406) 444-7243, or e-mail to aflesch@mt.gov. Those using a TTY may call (800) 335-7592 or through the Montana Relay Service at 711.