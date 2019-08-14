All of East Holly is closed from Central Ave to 9th Ave, but the intersection at 4th Ave will remain open. Starting Thursday 8/15, there will be flaggers controlling traffic through the 4th Ave intersection. Delay times will likely be minimal.
Truck Traffic: Truck traffic will detour to Central Ave and 14th St SE. Signage will guide truck traffic along the detour. A detour map can be found on the project website: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly. For truck traffic heading to Sidney Sugars, special signage has been put in place to direct traffic along the detour to Sidney Sugars.
Non-Truck Traffic: A detour route will not be established for non-truck traffic during the 2-block closures of East Holly Street. Motorists should utilize alternative streets during closures.