The intersections at 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue along East Holly are now open. The intersection at 9th Avenue will remain open, but traffic will be reduced to one-lane and flaggers will manage traffic flow Wednesday-Friday this week and likely next week until work is complete. Delays are anticipated to be minimal.
Truck Traffic: Truck traffic will detour to Central Ave and 14th St SE. Signage will guide truck traffic along the detour. A detour map can be found on the project website: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly. For truck traffic heading to Sidney Sugars, special signage has been put in place to direct traffic along the detour to Sidney Sugars.
Non-Truck Traffic: A detour route will not be established for non-truck traffic during the closures of East Holly Street. Motorists should utilize alternative streets during closures.