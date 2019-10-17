East Holly Street

The intersections at 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue along East Holly are now open. The intersection at 9th Avenue will remain open, but traffic will be reduced to one-lane and flaggers will manage traffic flow Wednesday-Friday this week and likely next week until work is complete. Delays are anticipated to be minimal.

Truck Traffic: Truck traffic will detour to Central Ave and 14th St SE. Signage will guide truck traffic along the detour. A detour map can be found on the project website: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly. For truck traffic heading to Sidney Sugars, special signage has been put in place to direct traffic along the detour to Sidney Sugars.

Non-Truck Traffic: A detour route will not be established for non-truck traffic during the closures of East Holly Street. Motorists should utilize alternative streets during closures.

