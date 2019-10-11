The intersections at 3rd and 6th Avenues along East Holly are currently open. The intersection at 4th Avenue is now closed and will remain closed through next week. The intersection at 9th Avenue will remain open. Paving of East Holly is anticipated to begin Monday, and the intent is to have 2 intersections open at all times with flaggers controlling traffic.
Truck Traffic: Truck traffic will detour to Central Ave and 14th St SE. Signage will guide truck traffic along the detour. A detour map can be found on the project website: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly. For truck traffic heading to Sidney Sugars, special signage has been put in place to direct traffic along the detour to Sidney Sugars.
Non-Truck Traffic: A detour route will not be established for non-truck traffic during the closures of East Holly Street. Motorists should utilize alternative streets during closures.