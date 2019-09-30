The past couple of weeks have seen high volumes of rain in the Sidney area. In many cases, the ground is so saturated the water has no place to go, so it rests on the surface of the land. The unusually large amount of water has adversely affected the construction area of East Holly. The Montana Department of Transportation is aware of the drainage incident and is taking the matter very seriously. Knife River will be assessing any claims of damage attributed to the project and is in the process of contacting affected landowners. The project hotline is live and open 24 hours a day for your convenience (1-800-987-3681).
Although the project has experienced a few delays this summer including shortages with storm drain suppliers, construction issues, and weather, the project will be paved and open this year, as originally planned. Curb and gutter installation is currently being installed as shown in the photo below and will be finished this week. Paving is presently scheduled for the week of October 14. East Holly is now open at 3rd, 4th, and 6th Avenues.
Truck Traffic: Truck traffic will detour to Central Ave and 14th St SE. Signage will guide truck traffic along the detour. A detour map can be found on the project website: mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly. For truck traffic heading to Sidney Sugars, special signage has been put in place to direct traffic along the detour to Sidney Sugars.
Non-Truck Traffic: A detour route will not be established for non-truck traffic during the closures of East Holly Street. Motorists should utilize alternative streets during closures