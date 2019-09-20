Due to the high volume of rain experienced in Sidney earlier this week, we are aware of drainage issues at East Holly and 6th Avenue. The project contractor, Knife River, is working to remedy the drainage situation.
East Holly remains closed from Central Ave to 9th Avenue, but the intersection at 4th Avenue is open. Flaggers are controlling traffic through the 4th Avenue intersection. Delay times are expected to be minimal. Improvements to the road condition at the 4th Ave intersection have been made and will continue to be monitored. The graveling phase on East Holly will be wrapping up next week and then the construction will shift to curb and gutter installation. Once graveling is complete, it is anticipated that 3rd, 4th, and 6th avenues will reopen. Below are a few photos of the progress at the construction site.
Truck Traffic: Truck traffic will detour to Central Ave and 14th St SE. Signage will guide truck traffic along the detour. A detour map can be found on the project website: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly. For truck traffic heading to Sidney Sugars, special signage has been put in place to direct traffic along the detour to Sidney Sugars. The alignment of County Road 351 and 9th Avenue at East Holly is scheduled to be reopened in time for the Sept. 24 beet harvest.
Non-Truck Traffic: A detour route will not be established for non-truck traffic during the closures of East Holly Street. Motorists should utilize alternative streets during closures.