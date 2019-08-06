Storm drain work on East Holly Street is complete, and culvert installation on CR 351 will continue this week. East Holly will be closed from Central Ave to 9th Ave. The intersections at 4th and 6th Avenues will remain open through the end of this week. Starting early next week, the intersection at 6th Ave will close, and the only intersection open will be 4th Ave.
Truck Traffic: Truck traffic will detour to Central Ave and 14th St SE. Signage will guide truck traffic along the detour. A detour map can be found on the project website: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly. For truck traffic heading to Sidney Sugars, special signage has been put in place to direct traffic along the detour to Sidney Sugars.
Non-Truck Traffic: A detour route will not be established for non-truck traffic during the 2-block closures of East Holly Street. Motorists should utilize alternative streets during closures.