Montanans and residents of neighboring states and Canadian provinces had the chance to see the rugged landscapes and outdoor recreation opportunities of eastern Montana featured over the past several months in uniquely targeted regional marketing campaigns to bring more visitors to the region.
Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development (MOTBD) at Commerce began strategically marketing eastern Montana in the summer of 2019 as part of the Eastern Montana Tourism Partner Initiative. The initiative is a collaboration among MOTBD at Commerce and communities across eastern Montana formed in response to community leaders seeking to strengthen local economies, including by raising awareness of eastern Montana as a tourism destination.
The summer marketing campaign showcased eastern Montana’s unique historical experiences and family activities, like the Dino Trail, and targeted travelers in neighboring markets including North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Alberta and Saskatchewan. This fall, the department promoted eastern Montana’s many hunting opportunities – particularly upland bird hunting – through the department’s targeted regional campaign.
“Seeing is believing, which is why we’re showing Montanans and tourists in neighboring states the unique, spectacular landscapes they can find in the eastern part of our state,” said Montana Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice. “Undiscovered adventures await families, history buffs, hunters and more in eastern Montana. We’re here to show them all there is to offer.”
The targeted marketing campaigns are part of a $1.3 million investment the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development is making in regional marketing, grants, staff expertise and access to new data to support the region’s goals of enhancing marketing efforts, strengthening tourism amenities and creating vibrant communities where families want to live.
Earlier this month, eight communities received funding awards totaling $365,250 through the Eastern Montana Tourism Partner Initiative Grant Program to build or enhance existing tourism infrastructure, raise awareness of eastern Montana as a tourist destination and support sustainable economic development in the communities and nearby areas.
Additional funding awards will be announced later in the year, along with further updates about the Eastern Montana Tourism Partner Initiative.