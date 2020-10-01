Anyone looking for an avenue to get their meat processed will have the chance to, as Eastern Montana Meats is now open.
If you take a drive and find the new business at its address, 12314 County Road 351 in Sidney, you will se an impressive structure that, while not completed, will soon house the heart of the operations of the business.
Steve Lunderby and his son, Dillon, started construction for the business back at the start of May.
On the business' Facebook page, it says EMM is proud to work with local ranch families to produce and provide consistent, high quality Montana beef from ranch to table.
Steve Lunderby said when COVID-19 started hitting the United States more and the beef market got affected by it, he realized that it could not continue like that and saw a way to help alleviate the problem.
"Whether it's buying the calves from ranchers and giving them another avenue, another market and get their animal a little further down the food chain, or it's the feedlots being able to fatten and sell here locally," Steve Lunderby said.
He added that before he started EMM, he had wanted to do something where he had more control over the organization and the process, rather than having a big corporation tell him what to do.
With EMM, he will have that chance and will have more opportunities. What EMM will also do is give eastern Montana a reliable source for meat.
"(The American public) wants to know where their food comes from, all of our animals are coming from eastern Montana, western Montana potentially. Us being only four miles from the (North Dakota) border, obviously some animals are going to come from there," Lunderby said.
He added that from a security standpoint, EMM will help ensure that there is meat available for people.
"It wasn't too long ago you went to Arby's and you couldn't buy beef, I mean that's crazy you know. There was grocery stores that didn't have certain cuts of beef on the shelf, you couldn't even buy it," he said.
Lunderby said all that went into the decision process to start EMM, and he said these factors can help the 'little guy' compete in the market.
The plant itself is not ready yet, as construction is still ongoing, but the parts of the facility needed right away for processing will be done in November. There will still be more added to the facility, but EMM will start doing custom orders in November.
He added that they plan to be under federal inspection December 1, so they have product available to start selling retail in January.
'Custom exempt' is the proper term for what EMM can do for people in the area, meaning that someone can bring their beef to EMM, and EMM will process it for them.
Lunderby said under state inspection, he can sell retail meat to stores in Montana, and under federal inspection, he can sell meat to other states.
Lunderby added that the advantage of being under federal inspection gives people who brought their meat to EMM the chance to retail sell their own meat, especially since under inspection, the animals and meat is checked to make sure it is safe.
Although the facilities are not com plated just yet, Lunderby said people can start to place kill custom orders, putting a deposit down and reserving spots, by calling 406-433-1000.
Lunderby said a lot of the decision to start EMM was to help the community, and it is evident even through EMM's Facebook page.
"The greatest thing about Richland County is the community support and the tireless families who have a passion for ranching and make the industry go round," EMM's Facebook page says.
Lunderby added that he is excited and grateful to work with the community, and EMM is looking for employees to help once meat starts coming to the facility.