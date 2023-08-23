Commissioner Troy Downing

Commissioner Troy Downing speaks about elder fraud at the MSU Richland County Extension Office Building in Sidney on Wednesday.

 Greg Hitchcock

On a tour of eastern Montana, Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance (CSI) Troy Downing stopped off in Sidney to give a presentation on elder fraud in the hopes of preventing scams from ever taking place.

“Seventy five percent of fraud is against seniors,” Downing said. “And one in 44 cases of fraud go unreported.”



Tags

Load comments