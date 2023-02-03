On the first day of 2023, Tom and Chrissy Quigley became the proud new owners of ElectricLand, a local business that has been established in the community for more than twenty years.
After purchasing Radio Shack in 2000, Raleigh Peck reopened the franchise store under private ownership and ElectricLand was born.
“I always thought I could see myself running a business because I understood the employee's perspective, and then one day there is a letter from Leif Anderson that he wants to sell Radio Shack,” Peck recalls. “It was my light bulb moment. I called immediately and owned it barely a month later.”
It was a decision that is still proving to be a good one 23 years later. Peck’s aspirations of selling stacks of VCRs evolved with the business, and those VCRs and tube tvs shifted to NVRs and DVRs. ElectricLand was one of the top five Radio Shacks in the nation when Radio Shack collapsed.
“At that point [when Radio Shack closed], we were almost strictly retail, but when Radio Shack crashed and the oil boom slowed, we became almost strictly service,” Peck explained. “When Tom was hired, he was a great fit for what we did.”
Tom Quigley worked for the company since 2011 as an installation technician, doning 23 years of experience in the field.
“Raleigh and I had thrown the idea around for a couple of years, but when he was ready to retire, the time was now,” Quigley said.
Quigley and his wife Chrissy met in Sidney, her hometown, but relocated to his hometown of Rochester, NY for three years before moving back.
“I had this job at ElectricLand lined up before we moved,” he said. “I never thought I would own the business someday.”
Chrissy started working full time at the business and has spent the last month learning the ropes and settling in.
“It’s been good!” she said of the transition period. “It was a little stressful because of all the backend stuff that we had to do like licensing and getting switched over as vendors, but it went pretty smoothly.”
“We want to give a big thank you to Deb and Raleigh Peck for coming in everyday this last month to train Chrissy and help us both out. It definitely helps to have the previous owners here,” Tom said.
“I wouldn’t be here without them,” Chrissy said.
As the business grew and changed, it moved from its original location in the current LinCare building, to the Village Square Mall, the Shops at Fox Run and then to its current location at 225 2nd Ave. NE.
ElectricLand has TVs, networking equipment, cables, batteries, cell phone speakers, and audio equipment and offers low voltage installation services such as custom installs, security cameras and systems, and fire alarms. The new owners hope to expand the TV and portable audio sales as well as offer a wider variety of car stereos.
One goal they have is to bring the storefront back, which will happen March 1, 2023 when they relocate the business just down the street to 205 2nd Ave. NE.
“I’ll miss interacting with people, solving issues and getting people what they need, but it’s run its course and it is someone else’s turn,” Peck said. “When I opened ElectricLand, I was excited and nervous. I had big ambitions and Tom has aspirations to grow the business like I did. I hope they do great things.”
Peck doesn’t have too much planned for his retirement and mostly intends to visit his kids and grandkids who live all over the western half of the country. He has accepted the role of second vice district governor of the Sidney Lions Club, which will require him to visit every Lions Club in the state over the next three years and attend national meetings, the first being in Sydney, Australia and the second in Mexico City, Mexico.
Tom and Chrissy are settling into their new venture as business owners.
“We have seen overwhelming support from the community and we are supportive and understanding of each other,” Chrissy stated. “Fifteen years and two kids later, here we are!”
ElectricLand will be closed February 27 - 28 to move into their new location. They are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Stop by and see them or give them a call at 406.433.4370.