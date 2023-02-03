Electricland changes hands

Caption: Raleigh Peck (L) has high hopes for new owners Tom (C) and Chrissy Quigley (R) and the future of ElectricLand.

On the first day of 2023, Tom and Chrissy Quigley became the proud new owners of ElectricLand, a local business that has been established in the community for more than twenty years.

After purchasing Radio Shack in 2000, Raleigh Peck reopened the franchise store under private ownership and ElectricLand was born.



