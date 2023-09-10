Sidney Eagles football players serve food

Sidney Eagles football players serve food during Larry Lynde's Benefit at the Elk's Lodge in Sidney Saturday.

 Greg Hitchcock

Cars were parked outside bumper to bumper; inside, a crowd of over 100 people could be seen over the din of conversation as people queued up for pulled pork, homemade salads, and desserts served by the Sidney Eagles football team as the line filled a large jar to the rim with cash donations.

All this for a friend who has been a part of the Sidney community for a lifetime.

The community gathers for a meal at the Elks Saturday in support of Lynde

