Cars were parked outside bumper to bumper; inside, a crowd of over 100 people could be seen over the din of conversation as people queued up for pulled pork, homemade salads, and desserts served by the Sidney Eagles football team as the line filled a large jar to the rim with cash donations.
All this for a friend who has been a part of the Sidney community for a lifetime.
Larry Lynde, a Sidney native and public works employee, is fighting stage 4 Colon Cancer that has spread to his liver.
Sidney Elks Lodge 1782 organized a benefit to offset Lynde’s medical bills as he seeks further treatments for his illness.
The big turnout at the Elks Saturday evening reminded Elks Lodge organizer Bobbie Selensky that Sidney is a giving community with a big heart.
“This proves the generosity of our small community,” she said.
With over 200 donations for the benefits live and silent auctions from individual donors to businesses large and small, Selensky said it is comparable to the last benefit she managed.
“Even Culbertson donated an item,” she said.
“Everyone has a Larry story to tell. He has been a part of our community for a long time,” Selensky said.
Lynde, a sports booster since he went to games with a Sidney Herald’s sports writer and editor in 1984, has been known for his love of the game.
“Larry has always been a big part of our sports community,” Head Coach Roger Merritt of the Sidney Eagles said. “He is always the biggest cheerleader.”
“The players always remembered Larry’s Eagle cheer over the years,” Merritt said.
So much so, that the team would chant “Larry! Larry! Larry!” when they went on the playing field. Lynde went to all the games he could, even Class-C games in Fairview.
“Larry knows sports history better than anyone else,” Merritt said.
Lynde’s sister Ruth Moore said she was overwhelmed over the response she received from the community and was grateful for the tremendous support.
“It will help so much. If he needs to take extended time off, it will help with bills and reduce financial stress,” Moore said.
She said not only the donations, but the amount of love displayed for her brother keeps his spirits alive.
“It is so good and important for him to get positive feedback,” Moore said.
Lynde said he was happy that the community turned out for his benefit, but was not surprised by the amount of people in attendance.
“I expected a great turnout,” he said smiling. “I have been liked all of my life in Sidney.”
“I have great support from my family and friends. And I am still interested in sports.” he said. “I even like fantasy sports.”