An unknown party tried to hack the water supply of a small town in Florida to poison it by raising its sodium hydroxide or lye levels to dangerous amounts.
The attempt was noticed by an alert employee and fixed before long before it could harm anyone, but the case has water managers across the nation giving their own security systems a little more thought than usual.
Jason Elletson, Sidney Water Commissioner, said that Sidney’s Water system does have the ability to monitor tank levels and turn pumps on and off remotely, but is not set up to allow manipulation of chemical levels remotely.
“Manipulating chemical levels is more hands on with our system than that,” he said. “We can monitor tank levels and turn pumps on and off. And we have alarms so it will notify us if a tank is low, or a pump fails to stop. It will call us and force us to investigate.”
Among the chemicals used for Sidney’s water system is chlorine, which, in addition to being an effective disinfectant at even very low levels, oxidizes iron and manganese in the water system. If chlorine levels get too high, an alert is set to let operators know there is a problem.
Even without the alert system, Elletson believes people would notice themselves if chlorine levels were out of whack due to its odor.
“You couldn’t ingest it without smelling the chlorine first,” he said.
The security of Sidney’s water system is twofold. Not only is it password protected, but it won’t allow an unrecognized device to access the system.
Elletson believes city water supplies should be fairly secure across the nation in most cases.
“You’d have to have a certain amount of knowledge about a specific treatment facility to tamper with it to cause any harm,” he said. “The treatment process of each plant is different. So the Florida thing to me almost lends itself to seeming like it’s maybe an inside job. That’s my initial gut reaction.”
Police are still investigation the hacking incident in Oldsmar, Florida, in which levels of lye were raised from 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million.
Lye was being used at low levels at the water plant to control acidity levels of water. At low concentrations, as an acidity neutralizer, lye would not be an issue. But at very high concentrations, it is corrosive and could cause serious chemical burns.
Fortunately, a plant operator noticed what was happening right away and reversed the actions, before there could be any impact to the water supply.
It’s not the first time utilities have been targeted by remote hackers attempting to cause harm.
In 2016, A Verizon security report detailed a similar attack on an unnamed US water facility. Abroad, there have also been attacks reported on Israeli water supplies, and, Russian military hackers brought down portions of the Ukraine’s electrical grid in the winter of 2015 and 16.
Elletson said such incidents have built awareness that cyber security is very important, and it is something they have been aware of in Sidney.
Annual training includes emergency response scenarios that includes cyber security issues, and the city does a period risk resilience assessment as well as cyber security training.
“I think our current monitoring system is sufficiently protected as far as to keep us abreast of anything of concern,” Elletson said. “Of course, we are always looking to improve ourselves.”