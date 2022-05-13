The Empire Builder is among four long-distance trains returning to service, according to an announcement from Amtrak that outlines increased service departures for several locations in Northeastern U.S. between major cities.
Empire Builder spans northern Montana and North Dakota, and includes stops in Glasgow, Wolf Point, and Williston.
According to a press release by Amtrak, the train service has reached 79% of pre-pandemic levels, prompting the additional departures. Amtrak reduced service and discontinued several lines in January due to a COVID-driven workforce shortage.
The increased departures and restoration of the four long distance lines will also add 1,500 new employees to Amtrak as well.
“Thanks to our dedicated existing employees and newly-hired staff, we are thrilled to expand our scheduled service just in time to meet customers’ rising demand for travel this summer,” said Stephen Gardner, CEO at Amtrak. “We are recruiting and training additional employees nationwide to accelerate our recovery from the pandemic and to support service growth. There’s never been a better time to come work at Amtrak.”
Along with Empire Builder, the long distance lines which will be restored include Auto Train, California Zephyr, Capitol Limited and Coast Starlight, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Silver Star, Southwest Chief, Texas Eagle and others.
Touting the restoration of the Empire Builder line, U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) released the following statement:
“This announcement is long overdue and it’s great news for folks living on the Hi-Line who depend on daily Amtrak service to support our state’s rural economies and to stay connected to family and friends. I’ve been fighting to defend Montana from attempts to cripple Amtrak service in rural America and I have been proud to lead the fight to return full, daily service to our state, which will grow our economy along our Northern Tier.”
The bill reinstating furloughed Amtrak employees and returning complete long-distance service to the Empire Builder route was signed into law as part of the American Rescue Plan in March. The legislation mandated a full return to service 90 days after the bill’s March 11 signing.
The Empire Builder train travels between Chicago and the Pacific Northwest along major portions of the Lewis and Clark Trail. From Chicago, the train crosses the Mississippi River, travels through Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesotta, crosses the North Dakota plains and takes passengers through Big Sky country in Montana passing by Glacier National Park. The train then heads to Washington State and Oregon.
Amtrak anticipates the announcement of additional service for summer travel later this spring.