The main stage concert events always draw attention to the Richland County Fair and Rodeo, but many may not know that there is a variety of different, daily entertainment available as well.
Here’s a list of what to look forward to each day at the Fairgrounds.
Frankie Justin, up and coming new country artist, will be performing two shows a day, Wednesday through Saturday, under the free entertainment tent. Justin is the nephew of Johnny Cash and was handed a guitar at the age of eight years old which peaked his interest in the music industry. He is now 21 years old, he is featured on Spotify’s New Music Nashville, has 1.4 million streams on TikTok and has two consecutive charted singles.
Huckleberry Road is a Western Country/Rock band based out of Northern Nevada. Currently working on their first album, they are traveling to many states to perform at fairs and festivals to play as many shows as possible. The band will be playing in the Arena as the Wednesday night free concert.
The Canine Stars, a stunt dog show, will be performing three shows a day Thursday through Saturday at the fair. This is a group of adopted dogs who are now trained to do extreme dog sports such as freestyle disc, dancing dogs, agility racing and dock diving. The Canine Stars have performed at many fairs and festivals across the country.
Jeff Martin is an award winning comedian spends as much as nine months a year on the road with his wife Pam performing “sleight-of-hand up close magic.” He will be performing for Richland County’s entertainment during the Richland County Fair.
Kyle Shobe and the Walk ‘Em Boys will be performing Friday and Saturday night in the Beer Garden. Shobe himself is an auctioneer, a rodeo announcer and also a country music artist. The Walk ‘Em Boys have released three studio albums and have performed around the region at fairs, concerts and dances.
The BubbleYou Bubble Tower is on display all day every day this year at the fair. This large bubble tower serves to entertain people of all ages as well as promote good handwashing skills. Stop by and practice good hand washing hygiene during the fair.
Exit 53, a band consisting of Montana musicians, will be the Beer Garden entertainment on Wednesday and Thursday night. Members of the band are Gary Lehman, Landa Uffelman, Tyson Bauwens and Gale Link. Their music selections range from country to rock, old and new.
The PRCA Rodeo is a staple of the Richland County Fair with Brookman Rodeo, LLC being the stock contractors. This year make sure to wear your red, white and blue on Thursday night to honor the EMS, Veterans, firefighters and police. Friday night will support the fight against breast cancer, so come wearing all the pink you can find.
If you find yourself wandering around looking for something to do, the Richland County Fair and Rodeo has many opportunities for entertainment to keep you busy. Come to the Fairgrounds Aug. 3-6 to witness these acts.