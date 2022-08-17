E-rase your E-waste set for September

Back for its 18th year, the annual E-rase your E-waste event is set for Sept. 9 and 10. That’s coming sooner than you think, so now is the time to get clearing out closets, storage sheds, and basements of damaged or obsolete electronics.

The program not only takes junk electronics those items off your hands, but it will take them for free. By taking your items to the event, you're doing your part to help preserve the life of the landfill, as well as helping protect the health of local citizens and the environment.



