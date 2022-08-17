Back for its 18th year, the annual E-rase your E-waste event is set for Sept. 9 and 10. That’s coming sooner than you think, so now is the time to get clearing out closets, storage sheds, and basements of damaged or obsolete electronics.
The program not only takes junk electronics those items off your hands, but it will take them for free. By taking your items to the event, you're doing your part to help preserve the life of the landfill, as well as helping protect the health of local citizens and the environment.
E-rase your E-waste has recycled more than a half million pounds of damaged and obsolete electronics over the past 18 years from this area.
This year, as in years past, you can choose from either Sidney or Fairview, whichever location is most convenient for you.
The Fairview event is 10 a.m. to noon at the water station on Ninth Street.
Sidney’s collection times are 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Richland County Shop, right next to the fairgrounds.
“We’ve had a number of questions from people asking about our fall event,” Event Coordinator Heather Luinstra said. “Once again we’ve partnered with Yellowstone E-Waste Solutions out of Billings, and we will host a joint event with the Town of Fairview.”
Businesses, hospitals, schools, or other agencies and organizations that have large amounts to e-cycle are asked to make an appointment for that. Luinstra may be reached for that purpose or to answer any questions you have about the event at Richland County Health Department at 406-433-2207 or email her at heather.luinstra@richland.org.