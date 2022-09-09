Purchase Access

While Sidney and surrounding area residents should always count themselves fortunate to have the Ambulance and Fire Department services they do, the anniversary of Sept. 11 is a time for people to take a moment and truly appreciate the resources so many hope they never have to use.

Both the Sidney Fire Department and the Richland County Ambulance Service operate solely with paid volunteer positions. More than 50 people volunteer their time as EMTs and 26 volunteer firefighters make up the Sidney Fire Department. For most of these volunteers, they are on-call, in addition to having full-time jobs, and they are no strangers to the challenges that come along with it. Being on-call means being available suddenly and immediately, sometimes missing special occasions and time with family, working in the extreme Montana weather and being there for people during some of their most difficult times, without always being able to fix the situation.



