While Sidney and surrounding area residents should always count themselves fortunate to have the Ambulance and Fire Department services they do, the anniversary of Sept. 11 is a time for people to take a moment and truly appreciate the resources so many hope they never have to use.
Both the Sidney Fire Department and the Richland County Ambulance Service operate solely with paid volunteer positions. More than 50 people volunteer their time as EMTs and 26 volunteer firefighters make up the Sidney Fire Department. For most of these volunteers, they are on-call, in addition to having full-time jobs, and they are no strangers to the challenges that come along with it. Being on-call means being available suddenly and immediately, sometimes missing special occasions and time with family, working in the extreme Montana weather and being there for people during some of their most difficult times, without always being able to fix the situation.
Nick Kallem, who has been an Emergency Medical Technician for 11 years and part of the Richland County Ambulance Service for the last six, remembers being in the eighth grade when the September 11th tragedy occured.
“I was in the eighth grade and we watched the news in every class all day. I remember being shocked and saddened,” he recalled.
And while EMS was not really on his mind until high school, he has always wanted to help people and serve his community.
“The hardest part of this job is when I meet people in their worst moments, but it’s also rewardarding being able to help people in need and educating the community on being safe,” Kallem said.
Josh and Danielle McGahan are a local couple who also volunteer their time. Danielle is an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with the Richland County Ambulance Service and Josh is a volunteer firefighter; each has served their respective organization for 12 years.
“I was at home watching television. News of the attacks came on then friends started calling. The question was the same for all of us, ‘WHAT is happening??’ I was in disbelief. This didn’t happen here. I had this overwhelming sadness and a knowledge that our world was going to change, ” Danielle said.
Josh recounts being in a high school French class when he learned the Twin Towers were hit.
“It was shocking and confusing,” Josh said. “ At first we didn’t know if it was a plane crash or some kind of attack. After that I was just thinking ‘can this really be happening?’”
And though the terrorist attacks shook them as it did the rest of the country, both say that they would’ve become involved in emergency services anyway.
“My father has been a part of SVFD for over 30 years so I grew up around firefighters with the department,” Josh said. “ As an adult when I settled in Sidney it was an easy decision to make. I wanted to help my community by being a part of SVFD too. By the time 9/11 happened I already knew I wanted to be a firefighter after growing up around it.”
When Danielle moved to Sidney, she was working in an office setting in the hospital and missed the medical side of things after having previously worked in an ER. Josh King encouraged her to become an EMT.
“Becoming an EMT changed my life,” she said. “But the 9/11 attacks did shine a light on how much responders mean to a community.”
The Sidney Volunteer Fire department serves all of Richland County and parts of Mckenzie County. The Richland County Ambulance Service responds to calls throughout Richland County and areas of North Dakota.
“There are ambulance crews in Fairview, Lambert and Savage and we all help each other out when needed,” Danielle added.
Although becoming a part of each volunteer service comes with its own set of challenges, and sometimes dangers, the overall consensus among Kallem and the McGahans is that each is a worthwhile commitment that leaves the men and women who volunteer with a sense of fulfillment. Always looking for volunteers, anyone interested in becoming a part of either organization is encouraged to get involved.
“We hope to offer a class this fall,” Kallem said about becoming an EMT. “For more information, call the ambulance office at 406-488-2180. Class runs two nights a week and a few weekends, and is about six months.”
People interested in becoming a firefighter could stop by the Sidney Fire Hall and talk to Fire Marshal Kale Rasmussen and pick up an application.
“People can also speak to a current fire fighter to get an application,” Josh said.
So, the next time the siren alarms, let’s all take a moment to appreciate the individuals who drop whatever they are doing to help when help is needed most.