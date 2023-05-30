Cultural Exchange Students

Left to right: Ivy Cross, Parvina Eshonqulova, Dea Suki, and Kamolakhon Alieaoyeva.

 Greg Hitchcock

Four students are benefiting from a cultural and educational exchange program while studying abroad that will lead to better understanding of a global world.

Ivy Cross is a Sidney High School sophomore who will be studying abroad in Kazakhstan for one semester while staying with a host family.



