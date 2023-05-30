Four students are benefiting from a cultural and educational exchange program while studying abroad that will lead to better understanding of a global world.
Ivy Cross is a Sidney High School sophomore who will be studying abroad in Kazakhstan for one semester while staying with a host family.
“I always wanted to travel,” Cross said.
While at Sidney High School’s International Club, Cross spoke with Necole Killick of ACES - American Cultural Exchange Service - and found out she could study abroad if she applied herself.
ACES is a non-governmental, non-profit organization dedicated to international cultural and educational exchange.
Cross did apply for two programs to study abroad and was rejected for one and put in as an alternative for another one called FLEX.
“It had been three months and I heard nothing. No updates. I assumed I wasn’t going. I was doing my English homework one night, checked my email, and saw I got accepted. I was so excited,” she said.
FLEX Abroad provides a fully funded exchange program for American high school students to build global awareness and intercultural competency, according to the U.S. Department of State and American Councils for International Education, agencies that manage the program.
YES (Youth Exchange and Study) program inductee Dea Suki graduated from Sidney High School this year and will be going back to her home country of Indonesia in order to graduate again.
“In Indonesia, we only have three years of high school. But, in the U.S. we have four years,” Suki said. “When I first came here, I started my senior year. I finished and graduated. When I go back home, I will finish up there as a senior.”
She said there are some differences in the ways Americans and Indonesians commemorate graduations, with American graduations being more formal.
Kamolakhon Alieaoyeva, an Uzbekistan exchange student, has been studying at Lambert High School since August. She is a junior.
“Here we can choose subjects, and there are only eight subjects, but back home there are 14 subjects that we have to learn. As I come back to my country, I have to take tests in all the subjects,” she said.
Alieaoyeva said Lambert teachers are helpful to her in understanding things she may be having difficulty with.
All four students will become alumni of the programs they graduate from.
“We will have a lot of connections around the world. From my program, we will share the culture and the knowledge we are getting here,” Alieaoyeva said.
Every alum has to create a project, according to Alieaoyeva, and that project incorporates the culture and knowledge each student got abroad.
Parvina Eshonqulova, from Tajikistan, another exchange student studying in Lambert said her goal is to create a high school for her village.