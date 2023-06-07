The Fair Commission met Tuesday to discuss fair business including present and future spending on lawn equipment and a software event management system.
Fairgrounds manager Pam Shelmidine said the fair has a few pieces of equipment that need to be replaced including four trimmers and two blowers and an assortment of power tools at a cost of approximately $3,000.
“Ours are old and beaten up, so it is time to upgrade,” she said.
The new DeWalt trimmers and blowers will be electric using batteries that the board feels will last a long time.
Future projects for the fairgrounds were discussed.
A new project was to replace the lighting in the Events Center with new LED lights at a cost of between $10,000 to $15,000. Shelmidine said the county would get a rebate from MDU.
The largest project that Shelmidine brought to the commission was her idea of purchasing Momentus Technologies software next year at a cost of $28,000.
Shelmidine said the software is self-sufficient, stating the case that the more buildings the fairgrounds build and the more rentals they get, the less staff they need if they use the technology.
“We won’t need spreadsheets or account ledgers. If we stay the course, I have to hire someone,” she said. “Vendors can book online, plan online. With Momentus, you get payments from vendors online eliminating the need for a new hire.”
“This is a logistics saver by far,” Shelmidine said, stating that her assistant Goetz would be able to learn from the ground up rather than teach another person.
Shelmidine stated that many large fairs use the technology including the Erie county fair in upstate New York.
The commissioners agreed that Shelmidine go to the County Commissioners on Monday and ask for approval and consideration.
Discussion was held about the upcoming Richland County Fair and Rodeo.
It was noted that the fair has a new Tricorne PA system.
Shelmidine said she disapproved of a ban on motorized wheelchairs at the fair, saying the fair was “all about inclusion rather than exclusion.” There is also a ban on golf carts at the fair.
Fair Commission President Kerry Reitz said she was for having more seating a the fair and for more trees for shade.
“People want to get out of the heat,” Reitz said.
Shelmidine reminded the commissioners that trees will be planted this year alongside a fence.
Reitz said she wanted food trucks spread throughout the fairgrounds.
“People are afraid of competition,” she said.
Another topic of discussion was a ban on carnival food from other vendors besides the carnival itself.
Shelmidine said only the carnival can sell carnival food like cotton candy, candy apples, and popcorn with the Boy Scouts being grandfathered in.
The next fair commission meeting is June 19 at 5:15 p.m.