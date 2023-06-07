Fair Commission Board

Richland County Fair Commission board members meet to discuss projects Tuesday.

 Greg Hitchcock

The Fair Commission met Tuesday to discuss fair business including present and future spending on lawn equipment and a software event management system.

Fairgrounds manager Pam Shelmidine said the fair has a few pieces of equipment that need to be replaced including four trimmers and two blowers and an assortment of power tools at a cost of approximately $3,000.



