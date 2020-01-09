Northwest Farm Credit Services is proud to award the Fairview Ambulance Services in Sidney a $3,000 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.
“The Fairview Ambulance Services conveys our heartfelt appreciation for the assistance provided by Northwest Farm Credit Services,” said Ambulance Services Financial Affiliate Cory Wheeler. “This grant will help us provide better protections to rural areas in Richland and McKenzie counties in Montana and North Dakota, and develop advanced response times to emergencies within our area.”
Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. In 2019, Northwest FCS committed over $237,000 to 190 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,182 grants totaling more than $1.99 million.
The next rural grant deadline is Feb. 1, 2020. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.
Northwest FCS is a $12 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishermen, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Northwest FCS is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System that supports agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. For more information, go to northwestfcs.com.