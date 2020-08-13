Those in Fairview wanting gaming hours to be extended will have to wait.
Supporters who wanted those hours expanded showed up to the Fairview City Council meeting August 12 to make their case. Ultimately, the council voted against Ordinance 341, which would have expanded gambling hours to continue until 8 a.m., instead of the current 2 a.m. ending time each night.
The council had many different opinions to consider for the decision, ultimately deciding with a majority of opinions from a survey that the ordinance should not pass.
Residents responded to a survey sent out, asking if extending the gaming hours was a good idea or not.
An overwhelming majority of Fairview residents said they did not want gaming hours extended.
“Basically the survey that we sent out, for the public to throw their input in, it was 90 percent negative,” said Fairview Mayor Brian Bieber. “That’s why the council chose to do the survey rather than just take it upon ourselves to do that.”
Local business people who operate gambling sites and machines showed up for the public discussion to give their reasoning for why the ordinance would be good if passed.
They said it would give Fairview more publicity, possibly attracting more people to the town to have fun there. It could also help some of those businesses hurt during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the business people who petitioned for the hours to be extended said she did not do it to line her own pockets, but did it to help improve Fairview. Just the people coming to the town alone is good PR, she added.
A concern for safety was brought up, the argument being that if people are able to stay out longer and drink longer, it could lead to drunk driving or “riff-raff.”
The business people assured the council and public who showed up that there are precautions that could be taken to assure that players cannot drink all night. On top of that, they said most clientele who come in and gamble do not drink much alcohol, if any; a lot of them drink soda, or something else.
Fairview Police Chief Cal Seadeek reassured this point, saying that he sees a lot of players drinking non-alcoholic beverages, too.
It was also argued that longer gaming hours could lead to more money coming to the city. However, City Clerk Faye Carlson said the city only gets a percentage of the licensing on the gaming machines, and last year, the town only got $9,550 off the gambling machines.
“We do not make any money whatsoever, other than a portion of the licensing fee, so this all-night poker table will give us $150 for the entire year,” she said.
When asked what the general consensus was among those in the survey who were against it, council member Brian Renville said most people basically said that nothing good happens after midnight.
Other comments read aloud by various council members reinforced the idea there is already enough time for people to game as it is. Others reiterated the safety concerns. Among them: There are not enough police staff to handle any problems that may arise.
There was also a suggestion by some that there is a religious component to the side against extending the hours, because gambling is viewed as a sin.
Some of the council members made it known they support the hours being extended, but through a different way. Council member Keith Bieber said he thinks the ordinance would help the businesses hurt during COVID-19’s spread and the shut down.
Ultimately, though, council members advised the business people that the best way to get the hours extended would be to get enough signatures and put on next year’s town election ballot.