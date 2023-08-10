Fairview board deliberates on zoning change

 Greg Hitchcock

In a wrenching decision, the Fairview town council unanimously decided on Wednesday to deny an application permitting a zoning change for a property belonging to businessman Gordon Jones from residential to commercial after pressure from neighbors.

Jones asked the council to change his empty property lot at 611 W. First Street from residential to commercial so he could store his concrete paving road vehicles on site.



