In a wrenching decision, the Fairview town council unanimously decided on Wednesday to deny an application permitting a zoning change for a property belonging to businessman Gordon Jones from residential to commercial after pressure from neighbors.
Jones asked the council to change his empty property lot at 611 W. First Street from residential to commercial so he could store his concrete paving road vehicles on site.
“We need businesses in Fairview and I hate discouraging it,” Board Trustee Brian Renville said.
Mayor Brian Bieber was equally hesitant of the board’s decision, but said he understood the needs of the residents living nearby.
“When we have 100 percent of the neighborhood against it, it’s not right,” Bieber said.
The Sidney Herald reported neighbors opposed the zoning change due to the level of dirt, noise, and dust having a paving business and the construction of the project would entail.
Neighbors were also worried about the assessed value of their homes.
Under the zoning change, natural buffers such as trees and shrubs would have obscured the property from neighboring houses and the vehicles would have to be parked on a paved surface. Jones proposed constructing a private access road to the highway for his paving vehicles.
There was no guarantee Jones would get approval to build an access road whatever way the town board decided, which led Mayor Bieber to quip, “It is like putting the cart before the horse.”
Jones will have to go through another process of subdividing his property and seek approval with the town board again for a portion of his property for a zoning change if he chose that option.
“We need enough producing people, but we are failing,” Renville said.
In other news, Fairview signed an agreement letter with Sidney apportioning the first quarter’s marijuana excise taxes the county is holding based on their respective populations.
Going forward, based on Montana’s state statute, Sidney will receive an estimated $100,000 in yearly marijuana excise taxes that the city will use to offset their property taxes.
Fairview’s annual share will be much smaller based on their population. Board members stated they were disheartened by the state statute considering the town had dispensaries with all the concomitant problems while Sidney did not.
“It’s kind of set in stone,” Bieber said.
The Fairview Town Council adopted two ordinances.
Installation and storage of shipping containers such as Conex containers must be located within required setbacks, must have no signage or writing, and must be in good condition with no rust or peeling.
The operation of golf carts will be regulated from sunrise to sunset. The driver must have a valid driver's license or low-speed restricted license, and golf carts should have reflectors, lights, a horn, and a mirror.