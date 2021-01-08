Earth day may be months away, but time flies.
To commemorate the day, some local students at East Fairview Elementary School have already begun making projects to commemorate the day and are looking for help.
They are using recycled plastics, such as bottle caps and straws, to make animals out of them.
Amy Balcer, who is the K-8 music teacher at the elementary school, is heading the project with her students and talked about the project and why they are doing this.
Q: Could you give me a summary of what the project is and how people can get you bottle caps and other supplies?
A: Of course. So basically, my seventh and eighth grade art students, we wanted to kind of choose a goal, something to look forward to and prepare for, so they chose Earth Day in April, so we’re going to do a little art exhibit. By little, it will be little, but the sculptures are fairly big, so that’s definitely fun. So basically they’re collecting recycled materials to create ocean-themed sculptures because we’re learning about how fundamental our ecosystem is, the importance of cleaning up our ocean. They’ve just become really passionate about it.
Q: What are the ways that people can donate any bottle caps, straws or anything else to you and the students?
A: They can drop off the straws, or any plastic, at the school, and if they get ahold of me, then I set up a time for them to come, and then I can get outside with a mask and everything and bring it in.
Q: How long have you and the students been working on this? What month did you start and how long each day is the work?
A: We work on this one day or two days a week, usually one day, and we started the very first week of school.
Q: You mentioned that these will be on display when the time comes in April, so what is that going to look like so people know what to expect?
A: Just like we have been doing with concerts, since I’m the music teacher too, I want to do a virtual, live video. Well not live, but we’re going to record the video and post it on elementary school’s Facebook page, and I also post it on mine too.
Balcer said that if anyone can donate any plastic to the students, it would help and be greatly appreciated. Bottle caps are always needed, a lot of bottle caps, especially for the mural the students are doing.
Each student has their own pieces that they are working on along with the bigger sculptures that are the collective effort, which includes the sea turtle that the class is extremely excited about.
Anyone looking to take supplies to the school can contact Balcer at 406-480-0951.